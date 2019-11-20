AUSTIN, Texas — Apple announced Wednesday morning it has broken ground on its new $1 billion campus in Austin.

That new facility will be located in northwest Austin and less than five miles from the current campus on Parmer Lane.

In addition to breaking ground on the facility, Apple announced it's going to start the production on its all-new Mac pros at the same facility that President Donald Trump is expected to tour on Wednesday.

In September, Apple said Austin will be the new manufacturing home for redesigned Mac Pro computers just months after Trump threatened to place tariffs on the company if it moved production to China.

“Building the Mac Pro, Apple’s most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home. Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America’s innovation story.”

The new Austin campus, which will sit on 133 acres of land, will start off with 5,000 employees and provide jobs in the engineering, research and development, operations, finance, sales and customer support departments.

The tech giant added it expects to employ about 15,000 workers, which would make Apple the biggest private employer in Austin.

Austin is already home to more than 6,000 Apple employees.

The new campus is expected to open in 2022.

