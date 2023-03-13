La lista de los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023

LOS ANGELES — Entre regresos e históricas primeras veces, los Premios de la Academia edición 95 tocaron las fibras más sensibles de muchos.
Los premios se televisaron en la cadena ABC, abrió tradicionalmente: con un montaje de años de filmes (con la edición de Jimmy Kimmel dentro de la cabina de “Top Gun: Maverick”) y un extenso monologo. Kimmel, quien presentó los premios por tercera vez, no hizo mención sobre la bofetada que le dio Will Smith a Chris Rock durante la ceremonia del año pasado.
Los filmes más exitosos fueron los primero en la lista de mejor película y “Everything Everywhere All at Once” el filme independiente de ciencia ficción arrasó con 11 nominaciones. La comedia de multiuniverso de metafísica ganó mejor película, al igual que premios a Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Qua y Jamie Lee Curtis.
Los premios también contaron con presentaciones musicales. Algunos números, incluyendo a “Naatu Naatu’ del filme “RRR”, una íntima y apasionada presentación de “Hold My Hand de “Top Gun” Maverick” de Lady Gaga y Rihanna.
Lista completa de nominaciones al Oscar:
Mejor actor principal:
- Austin Butler in "Elvis"
- Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Brendan Fraser in "The Whale" (GANADOR)
- Paul Mescal in "Aftersun"
- Bill Nighy in "Living"
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Brian Tyree Henry in "Causeway"
- Judd Hirsch in "The Fabelmans"
- Barry Keoghan in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz principal:
- Cate Blanchett in "Tár"
- Ana de Armas in "Blonde"
- Andrea Riseborough in "To Leslie"
- Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans"
- Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (GANADORA)
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- Hong Chau in "The Whale"
- Kerry Condon in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Jamie Lee Curtis in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (GANADORA)
- Stephanie Hsu in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Mejor película animada:
- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar y Alex Bulkley (GANADORA)
- "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey
- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" Joel Crawford y Mark Swift
- "The Sea Beast" Chris Williams y Jed Schlanger
- "Turning Red" Domee Shi y Lindsey Collins
Mejor cinematografía:
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" James Friend (GANADORA)
- "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" Darius Khondji
- "Elvis" Mandy Walker
- "Empire of Light" Roger Deakins
- "Tár" Florian Hoffmeister
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
- "Babylon" Mary Zophres
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Ruth Carter (WINNER)
- "Elvis" Catherine Martin
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Shirley Kurata
- "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" Jenny Beavan
Mejor director:
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" Martin McDonagh
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (GANADORES)
- "The Fabelmans" Steven Spielberg
- "Tár" Todd Field
- "Triangle of Sadness" Ruben Östlund
Mejor documental:
- "All That Breathes" Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann y Teddy Leifer
- "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin y Yoni Golijov
- "Fire of Love" Sara Dosa, Shane Boris y Ina Fichman
- "A House Made of Splinters" Simon Lereng Wilmont y Monica Hellström
- "Navalny" Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller y Shane Boris (GANADORA)
Mejor cortometraje documental:
- "The Elephant Whisperers" Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga (GANADOR)
- "Haulout" Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
- "How Do You Measure a Year?" Jay Rosenblatt
- "The Martha Mitchell Effect" Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
- "Stranger at the Gate" Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones
Mejor edición:
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- "Elvis" Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Paul Rogers (GANADOR)
- "Tár" Monika Willi
- "Top Gun: Maverick" Eddie Hamilton
Mejor película internacional:
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Germany (GANADORA)
- "Argentina, 1985" Argentina
- "Close" Belgium
- "EO" Poland
- "The Quiet Girl" Ireland
Mejor maquillaje y peinado:
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
- "The Batman" Naomi Donne, Mike Marino y Mike Fontaine
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Camille Friend y Joel Harlow
- "Elvis" Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
- "The Whale" Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Anne Marie Bradley (GANADORA)
Mejor banda sonora:
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Volker Bertelmann (GANADORA)
- "Babylon" Justin Hurwitz
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" Carter Burwell
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Son Lux
- "The Fabelmans" John Williams
Mejor canción original:
- "Applause" de "Tell It like a Woman"
Música y letra de Diane Warren
- "Hold My Hand" de "Top Gun: Maverick"
Música y Letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop
- "Lift Me Up" de "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Músic de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson; Letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler
- "Naatu Naatu" de "RRR" (GANADORA)
Música de M.M. Keeravaani; Letra de Chandrabose
- "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; Letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne
Mejor película:
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" - Malte Grunert, Productor
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"- James Cameron y Jon Landau, Productores
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" - Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh, Productores
- "Elvis"- Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick y Schuyler Weiss, Productores
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang, Productores (GANADORA)
- "The Fabelmans" -Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, Productores
- "Tár"- Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert, Productores
- "Top Gun: Maverick" -Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer, Productores
- "Triangle of Sadness" - Erik Hemmendorff y Philippe Bober, Productores
- "Women Talking" - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand, Productores
Mejor diseño de producción:
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Diseño de producción: Christian M. Goldbeck; Decoración de escenario: Ernestine Hipper (GANADOR)
- "Avatar: The Way of Water" Diseño de produción: Dylan Cole y Ben Procter; Decoración de escenario: Vanessa Cole
- "Babylon" Diseño de produción: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- "Elvis" Diseño de produción: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Decoración de escenario: Bev Dunn
- "The Fabelmans" Diseño de produción: Rick Carter; Decoración de escenario: Karen O'Hara
Mejor cortometraje animado:
- "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud (GANADOR)
- "The Flying Sailor" Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby
- "Ice Merchants" João Gonzalez y Bruno Caetano
- "My Year of Dicks" Sara Gunnarsdóttir y Pamela Ribon
- "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake y I Think I Believe It" Lachlan Pendragon
Mejor cortometraje de acción real:
- "An Irish Goodbye" Tom Berkeley y Ross White (GANADOR)
- "Ivalu" Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan
- "Le Pupille" Alice Rohrwacher y Alfonso Cuarón
- "Night Ride" Eirik Tveiten y Gaute Lid Larssen
- "The Red Suitcase" Cyrus Neshvad
Mejor sonido:
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte
- "Avatar: The Way of Water" Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges
- "The Batman" Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson
- "Elvis" David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller
- "Top Gun: Maverick" Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor (GANADOR)
Mejores efectos visuales:
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar
- "Avatar: The Way of Water" Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett (GANADOR)
- "The Batman" Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick
- "Top Gun: Maverick" Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson y Scott R. Fisher
Mejor guión adaptado:
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" Guión de Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Escrita por Rian Johnson
- "Living" Escrita por Kazuo Ishiguro
- "Top Gun: Maverick" Guión de Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Historia de Peter Craig y Justin Marks
- "Women Talking" Guión de Sarah Polley (GANADOR)
Guion original:
- "The Banshees of Inisherin" Escrita por Martin McDonagh
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Escrita por Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (GANADOR)
- "The Fabelmans" Escrita por Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- "Tár" Escrita por by Todd Field
- "Triangle of Sadness" Escrita por Ruben Östlund