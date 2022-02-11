Listen to the Spanish call of the final out of the Astros historic no-hitter in the World Series

PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Astros made history after Cristian Javier and their bullpen pitched a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series Wednesday night.
They won 5-0 in only the first combined no-hitter in the World Series and only the second with the first coming during a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a recap of Game 4 from Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth.
Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly followed with a hitless inning, ensuring this year’s championship will be decided back at Minute Maid Park this weekend.
RELATED: Cristian Javier y relevo de los Houston Astros se combinaron para lograr el 2do juego sin hit en la historia de la Serie Mundial
Check out the call of the final out from the Astros Spanish announcer Francisco Romero:
RELATED: Astros Javier starts historic no-hitter...and it was the second time he's done that this season