Should the Mavs trade for Kevin Love or Victor Oladipo? | Locked On Mavericks

DALLAS — In this episode of Locked On Mavericks, Nick Angstadt  is joined by Valencia King to discuss the current state of the Mavericks after the All-Star Break plus:

  • How has Josh Richardson fit in and can he get to another level? 
  • Are any of the trade rumors real or are teams just interested?
  • Should the Mavs pursue Kevin Love, Victor Oladipo, or Otto Porter Jr?
  • Kevin Love is a veteran that could help the offense but is his salary too big a risk?
  • Is Victor Oladipo's injury history too much of a risk

