DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have taken off for California and running back Ezekiel Elliott is not on the plane.

The Cowboys had a scheduled departure time of 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and finally pushed back at approximately 1:10, without Elliott on board.

The Cowboys running back has been reportedly considering a holdout, in an effort to force the organization to give him a big-money contract extension. Elliott has two years left on his rookie contract if you include the team option for his fifth year

