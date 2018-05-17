Dallas native Jordan Spieth got some work in at Trinity Forest Wedensday morning, a day before the AT&T Byron Nelson, and drained a long putt on 13.

But after his tee shot at 14, Spieth had a quick moment with a friend.

"Joshua how are you buddy?" Spieth asked.

"Hey Jordan. Good to see you," Joshua Deer responded.

"Good to see you. You doing alright?" Spieth asked. "Yeah, thank you," Deer responded.

'Deersey', as Spieth and his other PGA tour friends all call him, has surgery on his leg on Friday.

"He had an unfortunate fall," Ryan Palmer said. "So we're sending him some well wishes."

Deersey knows quite a few guys on the Tour.

"I'm good buddies with Jordan," Deer said. "Like me, his sister Ellie has autism."

Ernie Els son has autism too, and knows Deer as well. As does Palmer, who's son plays on a hockey team that Deer manages. And Deer stays in touch all through the season.

"For every tournament, any PGA Tournament Jordan, Ernie and Ryan play in, I always look up bible verses related to golf, and I set them up as character goals," Deer says, "to help them with their character, and to help them stay positive."

"Pretty cool, the notes he sends Jordan and myself every day," Palmer said. "It is pretty cool."

Some good reminders, a cool moment, and a few guys who are a little extra ready for a weekend full of golf.

© 2018 WFAA