Every XFL player lives and practices in North Texas. Here's how the league's unique system works

The XFL has more than 400 players. They all live around the Dallas-Fort Worth area and fly to games on weekends.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The recently relaunched XFL has eight teams across the country -- from the DC Defenders to the Seattle Sea Dragons. And all the teams and their more than 400 players practice and live in North Texas.

The St. Louis Battlehawks, who play home games at The Dome at America’s Center, practice at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas.

“We really love this location, this field, this stadium,” Anthony Becht, the team’s head coach, said. “It’s really been in line as if we’re in a training camp full time when you’re staying off campus life a pro team does.”

XFL President Russ Brandon told WFAA the idea came from talks with the Rangers when the league was ready to relaunch and credited Mansfield ISD's executive director of athletics, Phillip O’Neil, for facilitating the setup.

They haven’t said if the plan is permanent or if they’ll setup each team in its designated city in the future.

“Everything that we do is right here in North Texas,” Brandon said. “We’re central here in North Texas, and we will be part of the fabric of this community for years to come.”

The players are put in hotel rooms across the area that the league pays for, which is about a $20,000 value on top of league salaries for the season.

“I was in the league for five years, and probably three out of the five, I actually had my own place,” Battlehawks receiver Austin Proehl, said.

Proehl believes the hotel and bubble dynamic has helped brand new teams with camaraderie.

“If you want to go eat, there’s no text, you just go knock on the door, ‘'hey you want to get something to eat? Oh I’ve already eaten,' ok knock on the next door,” Proehl said.

The Battlehawks and Defenders practice at Mansfield. Las Vegas and Seattle are at Carroll ISD. San Antonio and Orlando practice at Northwest ISD. Houston and Arlington’s teams use Choctaw Stadium.

There’s a weight room set up at each site for players to use, too.

“I’ve been up to three or four practices,” Mansfield Timberview High School head coach James Brown said. “I think all the coaches in Mansfield have at least come up for a few.”

Brown said since most coaches haven’t had experience at the pro level, it’s been a chance to learn, and his players get to see a different opportunity for how to have a pro career.

“To have two groups practicing here is really unique not only for us as coaches but for our kids and the community,” Brown said.

The two competing teams fly on the same chartered plane to games with one in the front and the other in the back and a few rows in the middle to buffer. The league says they haven’t had any issues yet.

“It really hasn’t affected us at all,” Becht said of staying in DFW. “The guys have been really receptive on the schedule week to week.”

St. Louis leads league attendance with around 40,000 fans packing games. To build a fanbase away from "home," they use social media.

“I’ve been pretty adamant on Instagram and Twitter just to try to engage as much as possible,” Becht said.

The home team for games also do community outreach activities on the days before games to connect with the city they're named for.

“Twenty years ago I would’ve been really nervous,” Brandon said. “You’re always nervous when you’re launching something, again, but we’ve had great success to date."

It’s a unique idea for a new league hoping to build a fan base and a future.

“We’re getting an opportunity to live out our dream,” Proehl said. “We’re getting to play this game.”