XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades

The XFL season is set to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron.

The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis Battlehawks

Vegas Vipers

Oklahoma Sooners legend Bob Stoops will be the head coach for the Arlington Renegades. The team will play its games in Choctaw Stadium, formerly known as the Ballpark in Arlington.

Now, we also know who will be on each of those squads. Each team got to pick their quarterbacks first in the Quarterback Selection Show, hosted by ESPN’s Stormy Buonantony. The Arlington Renegades picked Drew Plitt out of Ball State, Kyle Sloter from Northern Colorado and Kevin Anderson from Fordham.

Then, on day one of the draft, the eight teams got 11 rounds of selections from the following positional groupings: offensive skill positions (WR, RB, TE, FB), defensive backs (CB, Safety, Nickel), defensive front seven (ILB, Edge, DE, DT) and offensive line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT). On day two, the teams were able to pick specialists (Kicker, Punt, Long Snapper), followed by open rounds for all available positions.

Meet your Arlington Renegades. These straight shooters only listen to their pride and desire to take the victory that is theirs.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/0smYfT5dde — Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) October 31, 2022

Here is a look at the draft selections for the Arlington Renegades:

Offensive Skill

Round 1, Pick 7: Sal Cannella, TE, Auburn

Round 2, Pick 10: De'Montre Tuggle, RB, Ohio

Round 3, Pick 23: Lujuan Winningham, WR, Central Arkansas

Round 4, Pick 26: Brandon Arconado, WR, Washington St.

Round 5, Pick 39: Keith Ford, RB, Texas A&M

Round 6, Pick 42: Shaun Beyer, TE, Iowa

Round 7, Pick 55: JaCorey Sullivan, WR, Central Michigan

Round 8, Pick 58: Alex Ellis, TE, Tennessee

Round 9, Pick 71: Jackson Anthrop, WR, Purdue

Round 10, Pick 74: Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Round 11, Pick 87: Jordan Smallwood, WR, Oklahoma

Defensive backs

Round 1, Pick 6: De Vante Bausby, DB, Pittsburg St.-KS

Round 2, Pick 11: Josh Hawkins, DB, East Carolina

Round 3, Pick 22: Will Hunt, DB, Florida

Round 4, Pick 27: Robert Nelson, DB, Arizona St.

Round 5, Pick 38: Shakur Brown, DB, Michigan St.

Round 6, Pick 43: Cameron Lewis, DB, LSU

Round 7, Pick 54: Delonte Hood, DB, Peru St.

Round 8, Pick 59: Rahim Moore, DB, UCLA

Round 9, Pick 70: Abu Daramy-Swaray, DB, Colgate

Round 10, Pick 75: T.J. Green, DB, Clemson

Round 11, Pick 86: Donatello Brown, DB, Valdosta St.

Defensive front 7

Round 1, Pick 3: Otaro Alaka, LB, Texas A&M

Round 2, Pick 14: Josiah Coatney, DL, Mississippi

Round 3, Pick 19: Will Clarke, DL, West Virginia

Round 4, Pick 30: Davonte Lambert, DL, Auburn

Round 5, Pick 35: Jessie Lemonier, LB, Liberty

Round 6, Pick 46: Bruce Hector, DL, South Florida

Round 7, Pick 51: Ryan Mueller, LB, Kansas St.

Round 8, Pick 62: Doug Costin, DL, Miami-Ohio

Round 9, Pick 67: Nick Temple, LB, Cincinnati

Round 10, Pick 78: Josh Watson, LB, Colorado St.

Round 11, Pick 83: Isiah Graham-Mobley, LB, Boston College

Offensive line

Round 1, Pick 2: Cameron Hunt, OL, Oregon

Round 2, Pick 15: Garret McGhin, OL, East Carolina

Round 3, Pick 18: Mike Horton, OL, Auburn

Round 4, Pick 31: Darta lee, OL, UTEP

Round 5, Pick 34: Cam Carter, OL, Murray St.

Round 6, Pick 47: Boe Wilson, OL, Western Kentucky

Round 7, Pick 50: Jake Stetz, OL, Boise St.

Round 8, Pick 63: Brian Folkerts, OL, Washburn

Round 9, Pick 66: Keene Forbes, OL, Florida A&M

Round 10, Pick 79: PASS

Round 11, Pick 82: PASS

Specialist

Round 1, Pick 1: Taylor Russolino, PK, Millsaps

Round 2, Pick 16: Antonio Ortiz, LS, Texas Christian

Round 3, Pick 17: Marquette King, P, Fort Valley St.

A supplemental draft for players currently under contract with another professional football league will occur in early 2023.

The XFL will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023, and season ticket deposits are available online for all teams at XFL.com/tickets.