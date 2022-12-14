Nneka Ogwumike elected to 3rd term as WNBA union president; Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally named a vice president

Satou Sabally was chosen as one of the three vice presidents.

NEW YORK — Nneka Ogwumike will serve a third term as president of the WNBA Players Association after being re-elected. And Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally will join as one of the VPs.

Los Angeles Sparks star Ogwumike has served as WNBPA President since 2016, first winning re-election in 2019. She was instrumental in negotiating for the ground-breaking 2020 collective bargaining agreement that saw major pay increases with the average salary reaching $130,000 and guarantees of full salaries of players on maternity leave.

The contract, which runs through 2027, also provided enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.

“I’m honored to serve another term as WNBPA President, and to represent the phenomenal members of this historical Union,” said Ogwumike. “I am excited to continue the legacy of the WNBPA.”

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum was elected to serve as First Vice President of the union. It's her first term on the WNBPA Executive Committee.

“I am excited to serve as WNBPA First Vice President and to ensure that the voices of my peers are heard, and that as a league, we continue to be at the forefront of fighting for social justice,” said Plum.

Elizabeth Williams and Natalie Achonwa were also both reelected as the union's Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

"The WNBA is such a fun, talented, and progressive league. I’m looking forward to another term as a Vice President for our Players Union. I’m surrounded by greatness," the Dallas Wings star said in tweet after the announcement.

She's joined by Breanna Stewart and Brianna Turner, who are serving on the Executive Committee for the first time.