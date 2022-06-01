Dallas Wings lose 91-93 against Los Angeles Sparks in wild ending

Sykes was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds play, and after a timeout Arike Ogunbowale drove to the basket and was fouled with 0.8 left.

LOS ANGELES — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 25 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks held off the Dallas Wings 93-91 on Tuesday night.

Sykes made two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a five-point lead but Isabelle Harrison sank a 3-pointer to get Dallas within 93-91 with 5.5 remaining. Sykes was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds play, and after a timeout Arike Ogunbowale drove to the basket and was fouled with 0.8 left. She missed the first free throws and was called for a violation on the second.

Ogunbowale went over and kicked the scorer's table out of frustration and Los Angeles missed the technical free throw to end it.

Arike Ogunbowale faked a free throw before receiving a technical foul for kicking the scorer's table. pic.twitter.com/B3ny8P4Ibp — espnW (@espnW) June 1, 2022

Liz Cambage added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles (5-6). Katie Lou Samuelson scored 13.

Los Angeles scored the opening five points and led throughout until 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter when Marina Mabrey made a layup in the lane to give Dallas a 79-78 advantage. Los Angeles went ahead 88-83 with three minutes left and didn’t score again until Cambage converted a three-point play with 36 seconds left.

Harrison had 20 points and eight rebounds for Dallas (5-4). Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale each scored 16.

KD is courtside at the Wings-Sparks WNBA game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rzN7AYQ04R — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2022

