'Show up and show out' | Coach, players and city leaders calling on fans to support the Dallas Wings in Game 3 of WNBA Playoffs

If the Wings win Game 3, they'll be moving onto the semifinals for the first time in franchise history.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Pack the park on Wednesday! That's the goal of the Dallas Wings after winning their first playoff game in franchise history following the Game 2 win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

"It feels great. Every year our goal is to make the playoffs and to take a step forward and get a win. It is very important and now we get to go home to Dallas and play in front of our home fans, so I am pretty excited about that," Wings guard Allisha Gray said after Sunday's win.

Tip-off for the "win-or-go-home" Game 3 against the Sun is set for 8 p.m. CST Wednesday at College Park Center in Arlington.

Dallas Wings Head Coach Vickie Johnson is calling all fans (bandwagon and all) to "show up and show out" for the Wings inside the arena.

"Connecticut fans have showed up and shown out, they came in, they packed the house. We want a packed house in Dallas," said Johnson during a postgame interview following Sunday's win against the Sun. "We want that support and that love, bring that energy. They are our sixth man, and you are going to see a team that is disciplined, that is focused, and is trying to advance to the semi-finals. That is what you are going to see."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, the Dallas Mavs and athletes are also taking to social media to show their support for the team as it continues to smash franchise records this season.

The job’s not done yet. Let’s bring the energy home 🙌 🎟 bit.ly/3Cnrl9k Posted by Dallas Wings on Monday, August 22, 2022

Wings players are hoping support grows and people across the US continue to support women in sports.

“It’s a big game for us and we need y’all. We need your cheers. We need your roars,” Gray said in a video posted to the team’s social media platforms. “Come be a part of history.”

Let's pack the Park tomorrow night! Come be part of history. Let's pack the Park tomorrow night! 🎟️ bit.ly/3Cnrl9k Posted by Dallas Wings on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

If the Wings win Game 3, they'll be moving onto the semifinals against the winner of the Chicago Sky or the New York -- which kicks off at 8 p.m. CST tonight.