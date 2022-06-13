Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale ejected at halftime in 2nd straight loss to Storm

Seattle took a 66-61 lead into the final quarter, but the Wings pulled within 80-79 on Gray's 3-pointer with 2:15 left to play.

DALLAS — Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, the team's leading scorer, was ejected at halftime in the Wings' back-to-back loss against the Seattle Storm Sunday.

After a shot was taken following the halftime buzzer, the ball bounced off the backboard toward Ogunbowale -- who kicked it. The ball then went behind the head of Storm forward Breanna Steward before landing into the crowd, ESPN reports.

Ogunbowale took to Twitter to explain, saying she hadn't meant to kick the ball into the crowd and was trying to use her former soccer player skills to control the ball with her feet before it went flying.

Literally was only trying to control the ball with my feet like I always do. pic.twitter.com/UQrfpafbvi — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) June 12, 2022

I was in NO WAY trying to kick the ball. The half was over I tried to control the ball with my feet like I always do if the ball comes @ me fast. To be ejected for something like this is wild. From here on out I’ll try to remember WNBA refs aren’t fans of soccer players. #GoWings — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) June 12, 2022

With Ogunbowale out, the Wings battled on against the Storm -- but it wasn't enough.

Breanna Stewart finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to help the Storm fend off the Wings 84-79.

Jewell Loyd hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Storm (8-5), who beat Dallas 89-88 on the road Friday. Ezi Magbegor blocked five shots to go with 13 points.

Allisha Gray hit four 3-pointers, scoring 20 for the Wings (6-7). Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowarn scored 13 apiece. Tyasha Harris pitched in with 10 points and six assists, while Kayla Thornton grabbed 14 rebounds.

Seattle took a 66-61 lead into the final quarter, but the Wings pulled within 80-79 on Gray's 3-pointer with 2:15 left to play.

Stewart scored on a rebound basket at the 1:14 mark to stretch the Storm's lead to three and Sue Bird sank two free throws with 11.2 seconds to go to wrap up the win. Dallas missed its final four shots after getting within a point. Bird finished with five points and seven assists.

Dallas won the rebound battle 39-23, but the Storm turned the ball over just 10 times while forcing 19 — 12 of them on steals. Seattle also sank 16 of 18 free throws.

The Wings have now dropped to the third spot in the Western Conference.

