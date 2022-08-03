Mabrey, McCowan help short-handed Wings fly over the Chicago Sky 84-78

And despite Dallas missing its leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale, who was out due to an ankle injury, rookie Veronica Burton stepped up in her first career start.

CHICAGO — In a key win, the Dallas Wings defeated the Chicago Sky 84-78 Tuesday night, snapping the Sky’s franchise-record of winning 10 games in a row at home.

And despite Dallas missing its leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale, who was out due to an ankle injury, rookie Veronica Burton stepped up in her first career start to help the Wings rise above the defending WNBA champions.

Marina Mabrey also led the Wings with a season-high 26 points while snagging three steals and dishing out four assists. She was joined in double-digits by Wings center Teaira McCowan, who racked up 20 points and 12 rebounds for her third straight double-double, and veteran forward Kayla Thornton, who dropped 11 points.

Burton shined with a WNBA rookie season-high tying nine assists – highlighting some beautiful ball movement throughout the night.

Big road win last night! Let's look back at some of those buckets. Posted by Dallas Wings on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

With Burton in the Dallas’ starting lineup, the team becomes the only franchise in the league who has started a drafted rookie at least once in each of the past seven seasons.

The Wings were also perfect from the free throw in the fourth quarter – making 12-12 from the line.

Following the big win during a post game interview, Dallas Wings Head Coach Vickie Johnson said she told her team three things, “Believe. Believe in themselves, believe in the team and energy and effort.”

Johnson pointed out that the Sky is currently the favorite to win the WNBA championship for the second year in a row. And the Wings were down two key players – Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. But they rose above.

“If we play the way the right way offensively and defensively together as team, there’s no limit to the things we can do as a team on both sides of the basketball,” said Johnson.

Dallas now has moved 1.5 games ahead of the seventh-place Phoenix Mercury – but is one of six teams vying for the final three playoff spots.

Dallas returns home for the final home stretch of the season to face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, Aug. 4. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CT. The game is set to be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and ESPN3.