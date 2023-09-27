Wings in must-win situation after Aces take Game 2, 91-84 in WNBA semifinals

The top-seeded Aces can close out the series when it shifts to Dallas on Friday, Sept. 29 for Game 3. The Wings have shown they have no intention of making it easy.

LAS VEGAS — The Dallas Wings fell to the Las Vegas Aces, 84-91 Tuesday night, in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals. Now, the team must win Game 3 in order to keep their hopes of moving on to the championship alive after going down 0-2 in the best-of-five series.

Arike Ogunbowale led No. 4 Dallas with 24 points, Natasha Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Teaira McCowan added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Satou Sabally scored 13 points. But it wasn't enough to overcome the force of A'ja Wilson responding with 30 points and 11 rebounds, Chelsea Gray adding 23 points and eight assists and Kelsey Plum netting 18 to help lift the Aces to the win.

The top-seeded Aces can close out the series when it shifts to Dallas on Friday, Sept. 29 for Game 3. The Wings have shown they have no intention of making it easy.

In Game 2, Dallas went on a couple of runs, including a 14-2 run from late in the second quarter to early in the second half to come to within 44-43.

The Wings tied the game at 49 before Plum put the Aces back in front for good with a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-2 run.

But Dallas didn't go away, cutting the deficit to 73-68 early in the fourth quarter and staying within reach the rest of the way. Ogunbowale's long past to Howard for the layup on the fast break brought the Wings to within 85-81 with 1:36 left before the Aces survived with the victory.