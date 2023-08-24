WNBA Playoff race tightening after Dallas Wings suffer second straight loss to Minnesota Lynx

Dallas tried to battle back, scoring the first nine points of the fourth and got within 74-73 on a layup by Natasha Howard -- but Lynx's McBride answered with a 3.

ARLINGTON, Texas — After another hard fought fourth quarter, the Dallas Wings dropped a second straight game against the Minnesota Lynx on their homecourt Thursday night in Arlington.

The Lynx's Napheesa Collier scored 25 points and Kayla McBride added 20, picking up the 90-81 win over the Wings.

Minnesota was up 50-48 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from McBride and Dorka Juhasz, and three baskets by Collier. Rachel Banham's pullup jumper just before the buzzer had the Lynx up 71-60 entering the fourth quarter.

“That third quarter we came out flat, and they went on that 12-0 run. We just talked about it at halftime that we had to win the first three minutes of that third quarter, and we’ve been preaching that about every game now and we’ve done a consistent job," Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell said.

Dallas battled to come back, scoring the first nine points of the fourth and got within 74-73 on a layup by Natasha Howard but McBride answered with a 3. Twice McCowan got the Wings back within one, but Collier made six free throws and McBride had another clutch 3 as the Lynx pulled away.

But there was an upside despite the loss, Wings center Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 18 rebounds. And in her first-career start for the squad, Awak Kuier scored 12 points -- and Arike Ogunbowale and Crystal Dangerfield both added 10 each.

Coach Trammell praised both McCowan's and Kuier's performances following the game.

In reference to Kuier's first start, Trammell said, "She did great, didn’t she? I think that was really good for her. We knew she has it in her, but to see her step up like she did in her first career start and play like she did, that’s only a confidence boost for her. I’m just proud of, like I said, the entire bench. I thought they did a really good job.”

The playoff race is tightening as three team have already clinched spots (Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun). The Wings remain fourth in the WNBA standings.