Dallas Wings waive two players, sign Odyssey Sims for rest of season

ARLINGTON, Texas — She’s back – again! The Dallas Wings have officially signed Odyssey Sims after waiving two more players Wednesday, the team announced.

Sims, who had been previously signed to the Wings on a hardship contract on June 7 after guard Crystal Dangerfield suffered an ankle injury, appeared in four games with the squad. Her hardship contract was terminated with the return of Dangerfield on June 15.

In those four games, Sims averaged near five points and six assists in about 20 minutes of play.

“Odyssey is a proven player in the WNBA who demonstrated in her brief time with the Wings earlier this season that she can contribute to the success of our team,” Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a news release. “We are excited to have her re-join us today.”

To make room for Sims, the Wings waived second-year guard Jasmine Dickey and rookie Ashley Joens. The Wings also released Kalani Brown from the hardship contract she signed on May 30 after the injuries to Lou Lopez, Diamond DeShields and Teaira McCowan’s overseas obligations.

Sims, an Irving native, attended Baylor University, where she won a national championship with the team in 2012. She was drafted as the second overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft by the Tulsa Shock. The Shock was relocated to Arlington in 2015 – becoming the Wings.

Sims spent the 2016 WNBA season with the Wings, before being named a WNBA All-Star and named to the All-WNBA Second Team during her stint with the Minnesota Lynx.

Sims is expected to be available for the Wings’ next matchup against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, July 2 on their homecourt at College Park Center in Arlington. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.