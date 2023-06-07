Baylor alum, former Wings player Odyssey Sims rejoins team on a hardship contract after injury to Dangerfield

Sims joins recent signee Kalani Brown on a hardship contract. Brown was signed Tuesday, May 30, due to the injuries of Lou Lopez Senechal, Diamond DeShields.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A familiar face will be joining the Dallas Wings roster after guard Crystal Dangerfield was injured in the team’s Sunday matchup against the Connecticut Sun.

The Wings have signed Odyssey Sims to a rest-of-season contract after being granted another salary cap hardship due to the team only having nine available players after Dangerfield suffered an ankle injury.

Sims joins recent signee Kalani Brown on a hardship contract. Brown was signed on Tuesday, May 30, due to the injuries of Lou Lopez Senechal, Diamond DeShields and the announcement that center Teaira McCowan will be out during the month of June to compete overseas for Turkey in the 2023 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket.

The Wings said one of two of the hardship contracts will be terminated when the team has at least 10 players available to play. The other hardship contract will be terminated with the return of either DeShields or Lopez Senechal.

Like Brown, Sims is no stranger to Texas or even the Wings. She attended Baylor University, where she won a national championship with the team in 2012.

Sims was drafted as the second overall selection in the 2014 WNBA Draft by the Tulsa Shock. The Shock was relocated to Arlington in 2015 – becoming the Dallas Wings. Sims spent the 2016 WNBA season with the Wings where she appeared in 34 games, averaging 14 points and nearly four assists a game.

In 2019, Sims was named a WNBA All-Star and named to the All-WNBA Second Team during her stint with the Minnesota Lynx.

Sims is expected to take the hardwood as the Wings face the Phoenix Mercury, featuring the return of another Baylor alum and Texas native, Brittney Griner, on both Wednesday, June 7 and Friday, June 9.