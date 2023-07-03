Satou Sabally scores 27 points with 15 rebounds as Wings beat Mystics 89-72

Sabally and Teaira McCowan each had a double-double.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan each had a double-double, Arike Ogunbowale scored all her 17 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 89-72 Sunday.

Recently named a WNBA All-Star starter, Sabally scored a season high 27 points with 15 rebounds and four assists. With her 11th double-double of the season, Sabally has now recorded the second most double-doubles in the league in 2023.

Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell praised Sabally's performance at the end of the game.

"Her leadership, she’s out on a mission, isn’t she? This season, this is the Satou that we knew that she is and just for her to experience this from the struggles she’s overcame in the past with injuries and stuff," Trammell said in a post game interview. "I’m just so happy for her."

McCowan added 10 and 11 boards. Natasha Howard scored 13 points for Dallas (8-8).

Trammell said she believes the Wings are the "best in the league" when it come to post play this season.

McCowan scored inside to make it 33-31 with 1:38 left in the first half and the Wings led the rest of the way. Ogunbowale scored 14 points in the third quarter as Dallas outscored the Mystics 30-16 to take control for good.

Ariel Atkins led Washington with 18 points, 15 in the first half. Brittney Sykes scored 15 points and Tianna Hawkins added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mystics have lost three of their last four games following a three-game win streak.

The Wings have had a tough showing on the road too this season. Coach Trammell said "defense travels." And they'll need to hone in on that, hydrate, sleep and rest as they move through this season.

Up next, the Wings will take on the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces before playing them again at home on Sunday, July 9.