Wings fail to clinch number 4-seed in WNBA Playoffs after 93-94 loss to Liberty

ARLINGTON, Texas — With a little over 20 seconds left Tuesday night, Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally missed a two-point shot for the win against the the New York Liberty. The 93-94 loss was a tough one for the squad -- who was unable to clinch the number 4-seed in the race for playoff spots.

New York's Breanna Stewart was fouled on a jumper with 42.3 seconds left and Dallas challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful. Stewart made the first free throw to break a tie at 93-all and she secured an offensive rebound after missing the second free throw.

New York forward Betnijah Laney nearly banked in a jumper but it rolled out and Dallas headed the other way with about 25 seconds left. Satou Sabally had a good look in the lane but her shot hit hard off the backboard and Stewart grabbed another rebound to seal it.

Sabally finished with 27 points for Dallas. Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and Natasha Howard had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Dallas is now 10-9 at home, and New York is 16-4 on the road.

This was the third meeting between the two teams. The Wings won 98-88 in the last matchup on July 19. Ogunbowale led the Wings with 25 points, and Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points.

Dallas and Minnesota have clinched playoff berths and most likely will meet in the best-of-three first round as the No. 4 and 5 seeds. Before Tuesday’s game, the Wings held a 1 1/2 game lead. Now, they are only one game ahead with two games left in the regular season.

The WNBA regular season ends Sunday, and the playoffs begin Wednesday, Sept. 13.