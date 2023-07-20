'Back-To-School Night': Dallas Wings encouraging fans to bring new school supplies ahead of game against Sparks

The team is encouraging fans to bring new school supplies, including clear backpacks as part of their annual school supply drive.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Wings are hosting their ‘Back-to-School Night’ this Saturday, July 22, when they square-off against the Los Angeles Sparks in Arlington.

The team is encouraging fans to bring new school supplies, including clear backpacks as part of their annual school supply drive. It will benefit local nonprofit Rainbow Days, which supports more than 1,000 Dallas-area homeless and at-risk children.

The supplies collected at Back-To-School Night will be distributed at Rainbow Days’ 32nd annual back-to-school celebration in August.

Fans can drop off supplies upon entry at Gates 1 & 2 at College Park Center, located at 600 South Center Street in Arlington, or the Dallas Wings Community Foundation table in Section 113 inside the arena.

Fans can also click here to buy items directly from the Rainbow Days Amazon list.

Not only will the night feature the school supply drive, the Wings will be recognizing a member of the Texas State Board of Education, Aicha Davis, for her leadership and contributions to her field.

Also, there will be recognitions of select DFW Teachers of the Year during the game. Educators attending the game can also enter their classroom supply list into a drawing at Section 113. The winner will be announced during the game.

Another surprise? The team worked with local nonprofit Dwell with Dignity to makeover a teachers’ lounge at Speer Elementary School in Arlington. It was a special moment for Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, whose parents are both educators, when she got to present the new space in partnership with American Fidelity. The final design will be shown at the game.

If you would like to help donate by attending the game against the Sparks on Saturday, click here to purchase a ticket. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tip-off is set at 7 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will receive an Arike Ogunbowale bobblehead.