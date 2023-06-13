A career first: Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally named Western Conference Player of the Week

“I remember when I first was hired and talking to her, and she goes, ‘This is my year,’ and she’s kept that same mindset,” Coach Trammell said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It is Satou season!

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

It's her first-ever time earning the Player of the Week honor.

The Wings star and All-Star hopeful is having arguably the best start to her career after coming back from injury and hitting the hardwood with the determination to be the best version of herself.

The fourth-year forward is averaging double doubles, netting 21.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

“I’m just free," Sabally said in a recent postgame interview after yet another double-double performance. (She’s had seven on the season.) "I’m just having fun. I’m pain-free, which is a big thing. I think once you don’t get to think in playing basketball, you do what you’re destined to do."

Sabally went on to say that she was “really adamant about having a good season and adamant about doing the little things right.”

In another recent interview, Wings coach Latricia Trammell backed up that sentiment when commenting on Sabally’s role this season.

"I remember when I first was hired and talking to her, and she goes, 'This is my year,'" Trammell said. "And she’s kept that same mindset. She’s a determined young lady, and she’s taken the excuse away from everyone else not to join that bandwagon. So [I'm] very proud of her."

This season, Sabally has become the third player in Wings franchise history to record six straight double-doubles.

Her Player of the Week nod marks the second time a Wings player has earned the honor this season. Standout guard Arike Ogunbowale received the recognition on May 30.

The Wings (5-4) currently have the fifth-best record in the WNBA, and the team will take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, June 14, at noon on their home floor at College Park Center in Arlington.

That game will also serve as the team’s annual Camp Day.