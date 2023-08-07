Dallas Wings and Dallas Mavericks team up for first-of-its kind sponsorship

The Wings are now the first WNBA team to sign a multi-year agreement with an NBA franchise operating under a different ownership group.

DALLAS — In a historic move, the Dallas Wings and the Dallas Mavericks have joined together for a first-of-its-kind sponsorship.

Under the agreement, the Girls Empowered by Mavericks (GEM) logo will be featured on the abdomen of Wings player jerseys for all home and road games – which debuted as the Wings took on the Chicago Sky on their homecourt at College Park Center in Arlington.

The GEM program was created by the Mavs to “engage, inspire and empower young females through the use of physical activity as a backdrop their development success.”

“The Mavericks have worked hard to build the best youth-focused programming in the NBA,” Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb said. “We are incredibly proud to partner with their organization to extend and expand the GEM program’s reach throughout North Texas. We are grateful to Cynt Marshall, Mark Cuban and the Mavericks leadership for their commitment to this innovative sponsorship and we look forward to working with them to empower girls through the sport of basketball.”

In addition to the GEM logo on their jerseys, Wings players and coaches will also be involved in year-round GEM programming – which reaches over 3,000 girls in North Texas every year. This will include basketball camps, health and wellness clinics presented by UT Southwestern, financial empowerment curses presented by TIAA, and workshops that are focuses on how sports play a critical role in forming leaderships skills, inclusion and academic success.

"The Dallas Mavericks are proud to work alongside our local WNBA team, the Dallas Wings, to further the empowerment of young girls in North Texas," Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said. "We see GEM participants as the talent pool to represent future women in sports, business and other careers, and we are emboldened to move the needle towards female representation and equality.”

Watch the announcement below: