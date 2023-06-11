Wings clipped by Liberty, fall 93-102 in New York

The game was tied at 60 midway through the third quarter before New York scored 19 of the next 24 points to break it open.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart scored 32 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 to help the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 102-93 on Sunday.

Trailing by six at the half, New York took over in the third quarter behind Stewart. The Liberty scored 34 points in the period, including 13 by Stewart. The game was tied at 60 midway through the period before New York scored 19 of the next 24 points. Stewart, who made 15 of her 20 field-goal attempts, had six points and two assists during the burst.

New York (6-2) was up 79-68 heading into the fourth quarter. Dallas (5-4) got within single digits midway through the period, but Stewart hit a tough turnaround jumper on the baseline and then Ionescu hit a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 93-79 with 4:03 left. Dallas never threatened after that.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 25 points to lead Dallas. Satou Sabally added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas led 51-45 at the half after a strong opening 20 minutes from Ogunbowale and Sabally.

Ogunbowale had all 13 of her first-half points in the first quarter. Sabally finished the half with 12 points and eight rebounds. Stewart had 13 points for New York to go along with three blocks. One of those blocks came after she turned the ball over and chased down Veronica Burton on the other end.

Sister Act

The game featured a matchup of the Sabally sisters — Satou and Nyara. It was the first time the sisters, two years apart in age, played against each other in their careers.

Satou said they got together on Saturday after the Wings got to New York and had food at Nyara's apartment.

Playing close to home

Wings rookie Maddy Siegrist who grew up about 90 minutes north of New York had more than 400 fans in attendance. Her mom bought 300 tickets, according to the team, and a summer camp she had been affiliated with in the area also bought 150.

The No. 3 overall pick entered the game midway in the first quarter to a loud ovation from her fan club that was sitting behind the basket near the Wings bench. Many were wearing T-shirts with her number and name on the back.