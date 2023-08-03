Ogunbowale breaks franchise record in Dallas Wings 76-65 win against the Seattle Storm

Ogunbowale is now the franchise record holder for the most 3-point field goals made (324) -- passing Deanna ‘Tweety’ Nolan.

SEATTLE — Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Satou Sabally added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 76-65 on Wednesday night.

Seattle star Jewell Loyd had 31 points, also hitting five 3's, but it wasn't enough. In the last series meeting in June, Loyd and Ogunbowale combined for 80 points.

Ogunbowale scored Dallas’ opening 10 points of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer to make it 52-38. Sabally had a personal 5-0 run to begin the fourth for a 70-55 lead.

Loyd pulled Seattle within 74-65 with 3:08 remaining in the fourth, but the Storm didn't score again.

When asked what the new franchise record means to her, Ogunbowale simply said, “It’s dope,” thanking her teammates for hitting her with the ball when she was open.

This team continues to hit multiple milestones as the second half of the season is well underway.

The Wings are definitely "a team to be reckoned with" as head coach Latricia Trammell said after the win against the Storm.

“I think we’re the future of the league,” Sabally said in her postgame interview.

Sabally also celebrated surpassing 1,000 career points (1,008), and Teaira McCowan’s 12 points propelled her passed 1,500 career points (1,509) on the night.

"I'm really happy," Sabally said on her accomplishment. She shouted out her teammates too.

Natasha Howard led the Wings with 12 rebounds, and Crystal Dangerfield recorded a career-high four offensive rebounds alongside Howard. Her five total rebounds represent her fifth game grabbing five or more boards this season.

The rook, Maddy Siegrist, also put in work, leading the Wings in bench scoring at seven points and two rebounds.

Another big note from the matchup: The Wings shot 100% from the free throw line for the third time this season.

