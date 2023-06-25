Dallas Wings' Ogunbowale, Sabally named 2023 WNBA All-Star Starters

It's their first time being named starters, but not as All-Stars.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's official! Two Dallas Wings players will be flying to Vegas as starters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and forward Satou Sabally were announced on Sunday as two of the 10 players who were named as starters. The team also includes Texas native and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner.

The All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 15 in Las Vegas. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. CST.

This is the first time either Wings player have been selected as All-Star starters, but it's not their first time being All-Stars in general. This is the third All-Star selection for Ogunbawale and the second for Sabally.

Through 13 games this season, Ogunbowale ranks third in the league in points with an average of 22.7 per game. She also ranks first in made field goals (102) and is second in made threes (38).

Ogunbowale set a career high with 41 points against Seattle on June 17, which was the 25th 40-or-more point game in the 27-year history of the WNBA.

Ogunbowale's first All-Star appearance was in 2021, and she came back with the MVP honor.

Sabally has averaged 19.5 points per game, which is the eighth-best average in the WNBA, while her average of 10.5 rebounds is the second best mark in the WNBA.

From May 30 to June 14, Sabally recorded seven straight double-doubles and become the first player in franchise history and eighth in WNBA history to record seven straight double-doubles in a single season.

For her efforts this season, Sabally was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in her career on June 12.

The league’s head coaches will select 12 reserves for the game – three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.