Dallas wins 4th straight road game, 85-77 over Connecticut

Mabrey capped a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer to help Dallas take a 53-51 lead in the 3rd quarter.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Allisha Gray had 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 85-77 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight road victory.

Ahead of the game Tuesday night, the teams learned of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. At least 21 people were killed, including 19 children.

The Wings said that they were playing Uvalde Tuesday night.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims, their families and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community,” the team stated.

And as much of the sports world began to react to the news, the Wings headed for tip-off against the Sun.

Dallas trailed 38-27 at halftime.

But the team found its spark and took its first lead since the opening minutes late in the third quarter. Mabrey capped a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer to help Dallas take a 53-51 lead.

Marina connects with Arike for 3 That Irish connection comin' in hot Posted by Dallas Wings on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points for Dallas (5-2). Kayla Thornton grabbed 10 rebounds and Isabelle Harrison had nine points and eight rebounds. Mabrey made three 3-pointers and reached 20 points for the third time this season.

Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones each scored 13 points for Connecticut (4-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Thomas moved into third on Connecticut's rebounding list.

Connecticut announced before the game Jasmine Thomas would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

