x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wnba

It's winner take all | Wings tied with Sun 34-34 at the halftime in Game 3 of WNBA Playoffs

If they maintain the energy and effort from the first half, the Wings have a big chance at the semifinals
Credit: AP
Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton (12) drives against Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) in the first quarter during Game 3 of a WNBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas — It is winner take all for the Dallas Wings tonight, as they face the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of the WNBA Playoffs.

Can they sweep the series to move on to the semifinals for the first time in franchise history? If they maintain the energy and effort from the first half is any indication they have a big chance.

The Wings and Sun are tied at the half 34-34. 

In the first quarter of play, it was a back and forth battle between the two squads. Wings point guard Veronica Burton led with eights points.  

Marina Mabrey was also money behind the line.

The Wings were up 19-15 after at the quarter’s end.

But Wings starting forward Isabelle Harrison was taken to the locker room with lower leg injury.  

Dallas led most of the 2nd quarter with some impressive ball movement and skill from Mabrey, Burton and Satou Sabally. 

The team's leading scorer, guard Arike Ogunbowale has been cleared to play coming off the bench, with a minute restriction. She did not play in the first half.

Related Articles

  

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dallas Wings hosting first playoff game in franchise history for Game 3 of WNBA Playoffs

Before You Leave, Check This Out