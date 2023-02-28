Dallas Wings sign 'elite' shooter Kitija 'Kit' Laksa to team ahead of 2023 WNBA season

Laksa plays in the forward position and was originally drafted into the WNBA in 2020 by the Seattle Storm as the 11th overall pick in the first round.

DALLAS — Another one! The Dallas Wings are continuing to build their roster ahead of the 2023 WNBA season with the team's newest addition of Kitija "Kit" Laksa.

Laksa plays in the forward position and was originally drafted into the WNBA in 2020 by the Seattle Storm as the 11th overall pick in the first round.

She's currently playing overseas with Bologna (Italy) and the EuroLeague this season.

The 6-foot Latvian was recently named the EuroLeague MVP for the month of February after averaging 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

“Kit has established herself as a premier player in Europe, both in Italy and in EuroLeague play,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a press release.

Laksa was also a standout player at the University of South Florida and was one of the school's most productive scorers in the program's history. She finished sixth on the all-time scoring list (1,715 points), third in career points per game (17.8), first in free throw percentage (89.6%) and second in three-point field goal percentage (39.1%).

Also while at USF, Laksa was was named to the American Athletic All-Conference First Team, and led the NCAA in free-throw shooting percentage with 96.5%. She was the only player in Division I basketball to record two 40-point games, scoring at least 30 points in five games and at least 20 points in 18 games.

“She brings a high basketball IQ, the ability to play multiple positions, high-level international experience, and elite shooting to our team. I’m excited to see how her game translates in the WNBA and how she helps our club moving forward," said Bibb.

The Wings have made some big changes to the team's line up this year with Laksa, and the recent trades/signings of some of the WNBA's most productive players and All-Stars Natasha Howard, Diamond DeShields, Crystal Dangerfield and Kalani Brown.

The Wings will enter their eight season in North Texas with their first game set for Saturday, May 20 against the Atlanta Dream. All of the teams home games are played at College Park Center in Arlington.