Athletes Unlimited Basketball coming to Dallas; WNBA League Pass to air 25 games

DALLAS — Dallas is set to host all 30 games of Athletes Unlimited Basketball (AU) this February through March for the league's second season.

AU started in 2020 and also has softball, volleyball, and lacrosse leagues in which there are no team owners and players share directly in league profits. The basketball rules are similar to the WNBA and there will be over $1 million for the 44 players to earn with the winner receiving roughly $50,000.

The league redrafts its teams each week with the top four point scorers serving as captains. The first draft will be on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Play begins on Thursday, Feb. 23 and runs until March 25 at Dallas' Fair Park Coliseum.

The WNBA's streaming platform, WNBA League Pass, will show 25 of the 30 games.

“WNBA League Pass is the destination for women’s professional basketball and Athletes Unlimited is just the latest addition to our programming lineup,” WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison said in a statement. “We are committed to expanding our direct-to-consumer offering with year-round content, bringing our fans closer to the game they love."

There are more than a dozen current WNBA players in the league, including Natasha Cloud, Kelsey Mitchell, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada.

“Having our second season of Athletes Unlimited on WNBA League Pass gives hoops fans more women's professional basketball to enjoy,” Head of Basketball for AU Ilene Hauser said. “Our world-class players have the opportunity to remain home, play professionally in the United States, and be seen by our incredible fan base.”

If you would like to purchase tickets, which start as low as $15, you can click here.