Ogunbowale, Wings deal Fever 12th straight defeat 96-86

INDIANAPOLIS — Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings handed the Indiana Fever a club-record 12th straight loss, 96-86 on Sunday.

Ogunbowale was joined in double figures by Teaira McCowan, who finished with 17 points in her return to Indiana.

McCowan is starting to carve out her role with the Wings and says as she builds her confidence, the more the team can trust in her too.

"I think with building my own confidence personally, I'm building my teammates' confidence in me as well," McCowan said during her postgame interview. "I think the more they get the ball inside and I finish it and I'm getting 'And 1s,' the more they can trust that they can pass the ball into me more."

Teaira McCowan Highlights vs. Indiana Fever Big day for Teaira McCowan against her former team 💪 17 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST | 80 FG% Posted by Dallas Wings on Sunday, July 24, 2022

Allisha Gray, who scored 16 with three steals, and Kayla Thornton, who pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists were also in double-figures on the night.

Gray, who surpassed 2,000 career points, scored 10 of her 11 first-half points in the second quarter to help Dallas rally from a 23-17 first-period deficit to a 45-39 lead at halftime.

Gray hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 10 just 1:11 into the third quarter and the Wings stayed in front from there.

Dallas improved to .500 on the road with its seventh win.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (5-25) with a season-high 34 points. She added six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Nalyssa Smith added 16 points, while Queen Egbo scored 14. Indiana fell to 3-12 at home.

During a postgame interview, Ogunbowale said she feels the Wings have their momentum back.

"I think we can score, I think everybody sees that. But just playing team defense on players and just getting stops," is something the team can improve on, Ogunbowale said.

Up next

The Wings will return home to battle the Washington Mystics (17-11) on Thursday, July 28. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and CBSSN.