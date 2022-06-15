Dallas Wings can't lift themselves over the Las Vegas Aces, lose 92-84

Despite the stellar stats and leading 44-35 at the break, it wasn’t enough to stop the Aces after they got going during a third-quarter run.

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings fell to the Las Vegas Aces, 92-84, Wednesday afternoon.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 28 points, her seventh 20-point game this season. She was joined in double-figures by fellow Notre Dame alum Marina Mabrey, forward Isabelle Harrison, and guard Allisha Gray.

Kayla Thornton also grabbed 10 boards for the sixth time this season.

Despite the stellar stats and leading 44-35 at the break, it wasn’t enough to stop the Aces after they got going during a third-quarter run. The Aces scored 24 of the opening 33 points in the third to build a 59-53 lead.

Dallas Wings Head Coach Vickie Johnson applauded the Wings’ defense in the first half, but pointed out the team took quick shots, had a couple of turnovers, and got beat by the Aces transition game.

“What we wanted to do was move the basketball, see the defense, and attack their defense. And if we play like we play and put two halves together we’ll be pretty good, but we’re not disciplined right now to put those two halves together defensively and offensively. That’s what we have to do,” Johnson said during a postgame interview.

Harrison, who added 10 rebounds for her second double-double of year, said the team does need to stay focused on the defensive end in order to stop the Aces’ hot-hand players like Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson.

Plum scored 27 points and Wilson added 25 points in the Aces’ win.

“The last time we played Vegas, we knew for sure when we played them again, we wanted to make sure we tried to take [Kelsey] Plum and A’ja [Wilson] out of the game as much as possible. I don’t think we were as intentional as we should’ve been defensively and that’s something we need to be mindful about. I think we were scared about the fouls honestly. I was scared about the fouls,” said Harrison.

In their first matchup of this season on June 5, the Wings dropped to the Aces, 78-84. So, with a second loss in the books Johnson said going forward the team needs to stay focused on taking care of the basketball, moving the basketball and not taking quick shots.

The Wings have now dropped four in a row, but are still in the third position in the Western Conference. Hopefully, they'll take flight with their next matchup.

Dallas’ next game will be at home at the College Park Center in Arlington against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, June 17. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. CT.