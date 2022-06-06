Dallas Wings fall to the Las Vegas Aces, 78-84

Despite the loss, the Wings are still in the number 2 spot in the Western Conference behind the Aces.

LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum tied her career high with 32 points, Chelsea Gray added 18 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 84-78 on Sunday night.

Despite the loss, the Wings are still in the number 2 spot in the Western Conference behind the Aces.

Dearica Hamby added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas, which was missing Jackie Young to an injury.

Plum hit a 3-pointer to give the Aces 75-67 lead with 56 seconds left. Allisha Gray answered with a 3 for Dallas about 5 seconds later but Plum and Gray each made four free throws from there to seal it.

Las Vegas (10-2) has won eight of its last nine games.

Allisha Gray finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (6-5). Arike Ogunbowale added 21 points and Satou Sabally had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wings committed 19 turnovers.

A’ja Wilson fouled out for the first time in her WNBA career when she was called for an offensive foul with 3:39 to play and the Aces leading 69-64.

Next up for the Wings is the Seattle Storm, who they just beat 68-51 on Friday, June 3. The Wings kept the Storm to their one of their lowest scores in franchise history.

The Storm was also missing their star point guard Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor due to health and safety protocols but are both expected to be back on the court for the next matchup scheduled for Friday, June 10 at College Park Center in Arlington. Tip-off is at 7.