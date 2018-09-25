DALLAS — It took just a little under 24 hours for rumor and speculation to give way to concrete fact. Jon Daniels and company were going to have a new voice in the clubhouse for 2019. More specifically, they would have a new manager for 2019 plus 10 days of 2018.

Jeff Banister was relieved of his managerial duties after nearly four years at the helm of the Texas Rangers. In fairness, the move had been speculated upon since around the beginning of the season. Anytime a club enters into rebuilding mode with a manager that has had a history of winning in his tenure, questions will come about regarding his job security.

Regardless, the move had caught many by surprise; those that weren't caught by surprise were caught off guard by the timing of it. There’s nothing that can be done now but ruminate on the decision and remember the man with a steely, blue-eyed stare, firm conviction and quotes upon quotes of motivation.

What was Jeff Banister fired for?

I have to preclude this with a statement.

THIS HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH HOW MANY WINS AND LOSSES THE 2018 TEXAS RANGERS RECORDED.

When you publicly announce that your club will be competitive but will need everything to go right to compete for a playoff spot before Spring Training begins, then you can’t logically hold the manager to unrealistic standards. The moves that Jon Daniels made in the offseason perfectly aligned with the idea that the Rangers would take a step back for this season. With that in mind, the idea that Jeff Banister was fired because the team was close to losing 100 games is nothing short of absurd.

If not the record, then what?

Rumors of poor communication circulated at the end of last season with some mentioning rifts with various groups in the clubhouse as far back as his first season. Corresponding moves to hire an experienced second in command in Don Wakamatsu as a bench coach to help Banister delegate seem to supplement that.

With a very young group of position players and virtually all unknowns in the rotation for next year, a clear, direct, easily understood message is a must. Until someone comes out specifically and says that they had an issue with his style, it’s not fair to say that Banister was fired for this.

Did he not have the clubhouse? This sort of goes hand in hand with the idea of poor communication. When you have some players who expected off days, only to find themselves thrust into the lineup, or feeling that the manager wasn't 100% supportive, resentment can exist in the clubhouse.

Perhaps issues with the manager could explain why Jonathan Lucroy and Jeremy Jeffress weren't the most vocally enamored of their time in Texas after they were traded in 2017. Maybe Mike Minor’s issues about how the team was using him contributed to losing the clubhouse. Again, this would go along with the poor communication.

Publicly, Jon Daniels said that the club needs a new voice. That’s not unheard of. There’s another losing season on the horizon, just before the team moves across the parking lot to shiny new Globe Life Field.

Banister’s contract only ran through 2019, and if Texas is planning on going for it when they move into their new park, then it would be easy to see that the organization would want a new manager to have at least a year under his belt with his team before they enter another stretch of meaningful baseball.

Why now?

There was only a week and a couple of days before the season ended and the academic point of Jeff Banister’s firing could happen. If they are giving now interim manager Wakamatsu a legitimate shot at being the next manager, 10 days doesn't really supply the club with enough of an opportunity to see what he can do with the core group of players.

10 days isn’t much of a chance to evaluate anything. The idea of “we decided to pull the trigger now instead of wait until the end of the season,” flies a lot better with half of a season left.

The answer probably lies with the media. It was just around 24 hours before the announcement of the firing that the local news outlets started putting it out there that the skipper more than likely wouldn't make it to the next year of his contract. Naturally, that kind of news doesn't come without a leak from an inside source.

The Rangers have been contemplating this move for some time now. While this news seems like a blindsiding, there may have been writing on the wall for Banister for some time. If that’s the case, then the organization handled it with the honesty that once the decision had been made, they were ready to move on which in some regards is about as well as you could hope.

They got the news out there on an off day in the middle of the homestand. Instead of having Banister sit through ten days of wondering and speculation from the media, they pulled the trigger before the next game.

Can you imagine being in Mike Scioscia’s, Buck Showalter’s or John Gibbons’ position? Their jobs have been in question for the better part of the last few months, and while they haven’t been pressed daily by their writers, they’re working while knowing they won’t have a job in October.

Texas just made the move now without forcing Banister to work through the rest of the season with an axe over his head and gave him the opportunity to get ahead of other casualties on his next job. Honestly, that’s probably better for Banister and the clubhouse.

What now?

Don Wakamatsu, who had been a finalist for the managerial position before Ron Washington was hired, will take the reins for the rest of the season. After that, it sounds like Jon Daniels will give him the first glance and interview for the permanent role. If there are coaches in other organizations that Texas wants to look at, they’ll have to wait until a World Series Champion is crowned.

Wakamatsu will lead the club against the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners to close out the season, both of whom have fallen by the wayside. While it doesn't seem like there’s much for either side to play for, Mike Scioscia probably has something to prove over this last week, and the Mariners want to finish strong to show their fans that they can still move forward after extending their postseason drought to the longest in all of professional sports, now spanning 17 seasons.

Now that the last homestand is out of the way, Wakamatsu has playing time to consider – he’s already said that veterans like Shin-Soo Choo and Adrian Beltre will get the opportunity to finish the season strong, but he needs to get looks at Willie Calhoun as well.

Other staffing changes will happen. I wouldn't expect those to happen until after the season concludes, and a new manager is named, but it stands to reason that a lot of the key coaching members could end up being reassigned or released. That would include hitting coaches Anthony Iapoce and Justin Mashore, pitching coaches Doug Brocail and Dan Warthen, bullpen coach Hector Ortiz, and base coaches Steve Buechele (expected to interview for the manager position) and Tony Beasley.

When will they make a decision on manager?

Jeff Banister was hired in October. Ron Washington was hired in November. Texas, and most teams, don’t like to go into the Winter Meetings without all of their coaching staff in place. I’d look for more of the same this season, but this managerial search will be unlike the previous two.

In replacing Buck Showalter, Daniels was looking for a departure from the stern-minded, traditional skipper and ended up with the jovial and relatable Washington. With Wash’s sudden departure in 2014, the Rangers were looking for someone who could rally the team back from a disastrous season and show a mind for analytics and sabermetrics.

Jeff Banister promised to bring those qualities to the table and he delivered on being a leader for a team built to contend. Somewhere along the way, however, he seemed to lose that edge for either using data presented or was just using the wrong data – something that the club will be looking at in the offseason as well.

What will Daniels and company be looking for now? They’ll need someone with an appreciation for advanced data, but perhaps with a better way to interpret the information – more importantly, they’ll need someone who can convey the message and intent to the young core of position players and be able to work with an inexperienced pitching staff. I, for one, don’t think they’ll go the trending route of freshly retired players who have never coached a staff of players in their careers.

Who’s in consideration? Where will they look?

Aside from the aforementioned Wakamatsu and Buechele, there are a slew of other candidates internally and externally. Internally, the Rangers might look at the organization’s former fielding coordinator Jayce Tingler, who is currently labeled as an Assistant General Manager. There are several wish-list candidates for fans who will likely not come to fruition – notably Michael Young and Adrian Beltre.

Externally, rumored “free agent” managers include the aforementioned Toronto’s John Gibbons, Baltimore’s Buck Showalter, Angels’ Mike Scioscia, and already-fired Mike Matheny from St. Louis (all unlikely).

There’s also the “personality” list of players who have retired from the game and moved into broadcasting, much the same way that Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone did; that list includes Raul Ibanez and former Ranger Mark DeRosa. Former half-season Ranger Carlos Beltran has also wanted to throw his hat into the managerial ring. We’ll get a better idea for what Jon Daniels is looking for after the season ends.

Jeff Banister was a fan favorite. He didn't always make the right moves in game or in playing certain players, but he spoke with conviction and believed in his message. In that way, he was perfect for the 2015 and 2016 clubs. With an influx of younger players, however, the message just wasn't working as well as the team would have wanted. It’s something that happens in the game of baseball – just be thankful for the two division titles he helped bring to Arlington and hope for shinier, greener pastures without him going forward.

Do you think the Rangers made the right move to let Jeff Banister go or should they have retained the 2015 AL Manager of the Year?

