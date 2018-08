There's been a lot of hand-wringing over whether the Dallas Cowboys will get good Dak Prescott or bad Dak Prescott in 2018.

But breaking it down as 2016 Dak vs. 2017 Dak isn't fair, nor is it really factual.

Mike Leslie shows a different way to look at the numbers that is closer to reality -- and an explanation as to why you should expect 'Good Dak' to show up in his third season calling signals for the Cowboys.

