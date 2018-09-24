Seattle — In a performance eerily similar to the opener against Carolina, the Cowboys offense looked inept for most of the first half at Century Link Field.

But this time the Cowboys didn’t have the excuse of minus plays that put them behind the chains early. In the first half, the average of their seven third-down distances to gain: a seemingly manageable five-and-a-half yards. But the Cowboys were only able to convert one of those seven chances.

"I’ve got to be more accurate. I’ve got to be more consistent make throws,” said quarterback Dak Prescott. “Go all the way across the board we’ve just got to do better as a whole, as an offense, but it starts with me."

Prescott’s backfield mate Zeke Elliott claimed even more responsibility for the loss.

He had a key fumble in the fourth quarter when the Cowboys were trying to rally. And the dynamic duo of Prescott and Elliott that has provided so much promise for this franchise was out of sync. On eight passing targets, Elliott made just three catches for 11 yards, including a key third down drop early in the game.

"I had a poor performance today. We did well in the run game, but overall I dropped the ball and that loss is on me,” said Elliott. “We’ve just got to lock in and execute."

Especially at key moments like in the second quarter when Prescott bought time, rolled out, and hit Zeke Elliott for an apparent second-quarter touchdown. But Elliott stepped out, nullifying then play. It was a matter of inches, but when your offense is struggling like this one, those inches get magnified many times over.

“That’s on me,” said Elliott. “I had terrible awareness on that sideline. I’ve got to be better than that."

Teammates weren’t about to let Elliott shoulder the entire blame for the lackluster offensive performance that saw the Cowboys commit three turnovers and convert just three-of-11 third downs. Elliott means too much to the group, they said.

"He does more good for us anytime that bad. It’s never one guy. It’s a team effort,” said receiver Cole Beasley. "We’ve got to put it all together like I said,” Beasley.

Fellow receiver Tavon Austin echoed the sentiment, "We ain't gone blame it on one person and he ain’t the blame, it’s the whole offense."

He’s got a point. It is the entire offense. Get this - the Cowboys have now converted just eight of 34 third downs…ranking near the bottom of the league. And if you can’t stay on the field, how can you not be concerned about this group moving forward?

"That’s a good question,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told WFAA’s Joe Trahan. "I want to answer it that way. We will get on the right track offensively.”

When asked what gives him that belief, Jones said, "I’ve seen the makeup of this group. I’ve seen the talent level. I’ve seen Beasley make some plays out there today. I’ve seen the makeup of this general group move the ball well on offense. No reason to think we won’t see it again."

Jones couldn’t be more optimistic about a lot of things. Cowboys fans have to hope there is ample reason for it this time.

© 2018 WFAA