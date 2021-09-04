Who could the Cowboys be aiming for at No. 10 overall in the NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys will have the No. 10 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, barring a trade, and there are already some names worth keeping an eye on.

DALLAS — Draft season is in full-swing and teams are coming down the home stretch in preparation for the late April festivities. If you read the tea leaves for the Dallas Cowboys, you can begin to guess who they might be zeroing in on with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

However, that doesn’t stop the rumors from coming about trades with the Cowboys, especially with “Trader Jerry” Jones still in charge. It’s difficult to predict if Jones will pull the trigger on a deal, but if they stay put, here are six names that make sense for the Cowboys with the 10th overall selection.

Kyle Pitts - TE

Yeah, yeah, the Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in team history and a tight end doesn’t help on the surface. However, the more points you score, the more the other team has to try and catch up with you.

More pressure and points from the Dallas offense means opposing offenses will be throwing more which means more chances to get after the quarterback or intercept passes, therefore, improving your defense. Plus, it’s always good to add to your strength to make sure it doesn’t become a weakness.

If the goal is to improve your team with the best players, Pitts is the easy choice at 10, even if right now his availability at No. 10 is a longshot. Nevertheless, take the best player and figure out the rest.

Penei Sewell - OT

The Cowboys had major injury issues along the offensive line last season and it crippled the offense. One way to make sure that doesn’t happen again is to draft one of the best tackle prospects in the draft.

Sewell would give Dallas insurance in case Tyron Smith can’t endure the season or if La’el Collins has problems getting ready again.

Penei Sewell's #RAS with cone added in, very hard to see him landing anywhere but in elite territory with how he's tested so far. Much as expected.https://t.co/YftnGl7Zal #RAS pic.twitter.com/mu9GzQfHDf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2021

The Oregon standout also has the ability to play inside at guard as well, which could make him an attractive target for Dallas.

Connor Williams and Connor McGovern were solid last year, but Sewell’s upside could be too enticing to pass on.

Rashawn Slater - OT

Slater is another highly thought of tackle in this draft class. He opted-out of the 2020 season, but had a stellar career at Northwestern, manning both right and left tackle positions. That versatility could make him an attractive option for the Cowboys with Smith and Collins coming off season-ending injuries.

The Cowboys are in need of a talented swing tackle and Slater could be the ideal fit in his rookie campaign. Slater’s selection would be great for the future, as well, beyond his initial use as a valuable insurance policy.

It seems awfully rich for a team to draft a player in the top 10 for “emergency situations,” but Slater could be too good to pass up as a tackle heir apparent.

Patrick Surtain II - CB

It’s no secret that the Cowboys need defensive help and Surtain would make for a great addition to the secondary. Without adding a solid veteran in free agency yet, Dallas has a glaring need at cornerback and Surtain could be the answer.

Surtain has the size (6-2, 208 lbs) that the team loves and pairing him with former Alabama teammate Trevon Diggs would be part of turning the secondary around. The consensus of mock drafts from the experts seem to have Surtain as the likely pick for Dallas.

Jaylen Waddle - WR

Another luxury pick for the Cowboys since they already have three great wide receivers, but Waddle is the home run and speed threat the offense lacks.

Wideout Michael Gallup isn’t signed past this season and will likely cost too much for the Cowboys to keep in 2022. Waddle would soften the blow if the team allows their 2018 third-rounder to leave, and better yet, Gallup could be a valuable trade chip to help build the defense if the Cowboys take the plunge on Waddle.

Helping the offense become a bigger strength won’t hurt, especially with the increased importance on the passing game in the NFL. Waddle would make the Cowboys one of the best – if not the best – offenses in the league.

Jaycee Horn - CB

A sixth option is here because it’s unlikely that Pitts will be available and Horn is surely someone that the Cowboys will be interested in, especially if Surtain is also off the board.

Horn is another quality SEC corner that Dallas might be digging, due to his size fit (6-1, 205 lbs). His physicality might be an issue with officials in the NFL, but Horn projects as the best man-cover CB in the draft and his ceiling might be higher than any corner coming out.

All six of these players would help, and ironically, four of them play offense where less immediate help is needed. With the exception of Waddle, these are the draft prospects that are most commonly linked with the Cowboys and all are elite options who would improve the Cowboys from last season.

There can be debate about which position or which player the Cowboys should opt for later this month, but in the end improving is the entire point.