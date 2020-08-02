DALLAS — It's a debate for all-time Dallas sports. Who goes on the Mount Rushmore?

If you have to take this city's elite history of sports figures, and narrow it down to just four, who do you pick? And are there any rules?

If you went based on people born in the Dallas area, the list is radically different than a list populated by players who wore Dallas uniforms.

We used a couple different parameters, to offer up a few different options. But ultimately, we decided on these four, all of whom need just one name: Roger, Dirk, Troy, and Emmitt.