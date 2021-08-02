Whitehouse, Texas cheers on hometown hero Patrick Mahomes in second straight Super Bowl

Mahomes grew up in the small East Texas town of Whitehouse. Since he was drafted, his hometown has become big fans of the Kansas City Chiefs.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — No matter the outcome of Sunday's big game, Whitehouse, Texas will always be fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and native son Patrick Mahomes.

For the second straight year, the Chiefs, led by Mahomes, appeared in the Super Bowl. Mahomes grew up in the small East Texas town of Whitehouse. Since he was drafted, his hometown has embraced the Mahomes mania while the quarterback soared to the top of the NFL.

“Oh my gosh, it is so big. We have gone all out again, doing the whole Red Out day, and then paint the town,” Whitehouse resident Shawna Driggers said. “A lot of people have started buying banners and flags and so it’s so neat seeing all of that fly around town.”

Mahomes has several Texas ties. After leaving Whitehouse, he starred at Texas Tech before he was drafted by the Chiefs.

Betsy and Brian Feiden took Mahomes mania to a new level in East Texas.

“There’s red everywhere and driving through Whitehouse it’s a sea of red,” Brian Feiden said.

They ordered a cardboard cutout that’s made appearances throughout the area.

“Once my wife started posting pictures of Patrick throughout the house somebody said to bring him about the community,” Brian said. “We thought during this time of a pandemic and a lot of negativity overall we thought, 'Let’s go spread some cheer and joy and continue to rally around Patrick and the Chiefs.'"

“My favorite was when he got to meet Jake from State Farm,” Betsy joked.

More than anything people in Whitehouse are happy to cheer for a player who is both a good athlete and a good man.

“As parents, it’s nice to have a role model like that in the community,” Betsy said.