What's the biggest sports storyline? Fans in North Texas debate Aaron Judge seeking 62, Cowboys' Cooper Rush and TCU football

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you like sports, Tarrant County is the place to be.

So what’s the biggest sports storyline this week?

Guess it depends who you ask.

“Aaron Judge, no doubt,” Jonathan Trujillo, who attended Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Globe Life Field, said. “It’s a big deal here in the AL. Hopefully, we can see 62 here tonight!”

“’I mean, TCU just got (College) Gameday. I think that’s pretty big,” TCU senior Arnav Nair said. “But Cooper Rush, too. Undefeated with the Cowboys?! It’s a lot going on.”

Cowboy fans at Globe Life Field praised backup quarterback Cooper Rush Tuesday.

“I think the biggest storyline for me is Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys,” Moises Trujillo said. “A lot of people were doubting, like we were going to stink, just go down from here. But he showed up and he did his role like he’s supposed to. And I’m so proud of him.”

But it was hard to ignore all the Yankees jerseys at Globe Life Field: People traveled near and far to watch Aaron Judge and his quest for history.

Would he hit his 62nd home run in Arlington?!

Tanner Vickers and his 10-year son, Creighton, came to Tuesday’s afternoon game from Lubbock.

“We’re excited,” Vickers said. “We’re hoping to see #62.”

Mary Flokovitz, of New York, said she surprised her husband, John, with tickets to the games in Arlington.

Judge didn’t hit a home run in Game 1 of Tuesday’s double-header, but he’ll have another shot in Game 2. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. And the Flokovitzs will be there.

So what would these super fans do – after all, they met and got married at Yankee Stadium – if they caught #62?

“We have a nice collection at home. So, I’d want to keep it for a little bit to say that I had it. But that’s life-changing money,” John said.

“We would love to give it back to Judge, but we haven’t decided yet. We’re huge fans, but we don’t know,” Mary said.

But the decision for TCU fans is easy: They believe their school should share the sports spotlight.

“Are you kidding me? 4-0? Huge win over OU,” Nair said. “We stormed the field after, so it was awesome.”