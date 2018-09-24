DALLAS — The Cowboys dropped a 24-13 game to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday and fell to 1-2 for the first time since 2010. For a club that seemingly had put it together with a dominant victory over the New York Giants the week prior, Dallas reverted back to their Opening Day state.

Let's take a look at some of the problems that plagued the Cowboys in their second loss of 2018.

1. They are horrendous on third down

When the Cowboys lost to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, we heard from the coaching staff to the front office that it was the execution that caused Dallas to fail with their third down conversions. You know, if only they didn't suffer negative plays or penalties on first and second down, they wouldn't have to face third-and-longs, which are statistically harder to convert. It makes sense.

However, coming into Week 3, the Cowboys had the second-worst third down conversion in the NFL at 23.8 percent. Now, how in the world could that be possible when they started off the Giants game with a 7-0 lead, sacked Eli Manning six times, and smothered New York with a 20-3 lead in the fourth quarter? Didn't the shorter yards to go on third down cure it? Not at all.

Heading into the Seattle game, Dallas faced 10 third downs with two in the inches to 3-yard range, two in the four to 6-yard range, five in the seven to 10-yard range, and one in the 11-plus range. Dallas converted two third-and-2's and one third-and-8. That means the Cowboys couldn't convert a third-and-short, a third-and-medium, and five third-and-longs.

Those numbers indicate a passing problem, and it was on display versus the Seahawks. The Cowboys were 3-of-13 on third down, right along their season average within six-tenths of a percentage point. Dallas had four third-and-shorts, three third-and-mediums, and six third-and-longs.

Take the 20 percent principle and apply it to each range, and that's how many conversions Dallas had at those distances. So, this week, don't let anyone tell you it's the execution or the down-and-distance.

The offense has a passing problem and can't convert third downs. It may not have worked for Landon Collins and the Giants in Week 2, but the formula is correct in how to beat the Cowboys.

2. The defensive playmakers didn't show up

The Cowboys defense has been good this season at keeping the cup and corralling ball carriers, getting sacks, and even deflecting passes. They were decent at it again in Seattle on Sunday. However, they did not come up with any takeaways, which is the what this team needs if their offense can't develop big plays.

The Cowboys had a chance at a takeaway when Rashaad Penny recovered a fumble in the backfield with 3:28 to go in the third quarter. That was the Cowboys' chance to flip the field and get some momentum down 17-6.

Instead, the Seahawks recovered the ball and continued downfield before capping off the drive with a 5-yard Chris Carson touchdown run to go up 24-6 early in the fourth quarter. A takeaway there, even if resulting in three points, would have kept Dallas in the game and not let it get out of reach.

3. The offensive line is not your two-years-ago-self's offensive line

The injuries have taken a toll on All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. A rookie is at left guard, not Ron Leary. Travis Frederick is on the sideline as Joe Looney valiantly fills in at center. The offensive line is not what it used to be, and it showed as quarterback Dak Prescott took five sacks on the afternoon. It is the first time since 1991 that the Cowboys offense has surrendered 10-plus sacks through the first three games.

Pass protection wasn't always the strong suit with the Cowboys offensive line as run-blocking has always been. Nonetheless, it isn't as strong as it used to be. Part of the problem could also be Prescott, who has 2.99 seconds to throw, according to Next Gen Stats, which is the third-longest time to the throw in the NFL.

Admittedly, I don't know how efficacious the metric is given Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has the second-highest time to throw, and he has been sacked behind that offensive line in every one of his 10 career games.

Nonetheless, there is a breakdown in cohesion with the offensive line this year. It could be directly related to Frederick's absence, since he was the one who made the protection calls. Whatever the case, the Cowboys have to find a better way to protect their quarterback.

4. The play-calling has put Zeke on a diet

The coaching staff has given Ezekiel Elliott more than 20 touches once this season, and that was the Week 2 game against the Giants. Lo and behold, they won that game. In the two losses this year, the Cowboys have not given Elliott more than 20 touches, with 18 and 19 being the final numbers in Week 1 and 3 respectively. Mind you, these are touches, not carries.

This season, the 2016 NFL rushing champion has not crested the 20-carry mark. The Cowboys are 3-3 when Elliott has fewer than 20 carries. They are 17-5 when he carries more than 20 times in a game. If the offense is not going to utilize Prescott's run-pass option abilities, then they need to give Elliott the ball.

Elliott was right in saying that his fumble in the middle of the fourth quarter did cost his team the game because he was rolling at that point, and the momentum of the Dallas offense was saddled upon him. The coaching staff needs to find ways earlier in the game to capture this momentum and hitch it to Elliott.

Do you see the Cowboys bouncing back from this loss or will we see the same effort for the rest of the year?

