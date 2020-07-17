What to expect if you’re heading to the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend

Tens of thousands of fans are expected in the stands as NASCAR returns to North Texas. These are the changes they can expect.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Motor Speedway is gearing up for racing on the track and fans in the seats at Sunday's O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Here's how the race day experience will be a little different.

Limited capacity

Attendance is limited to 50% capacity, which Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage estimates to be around 67,000 people.

“We are not going to come anywhere close to that number,” Gossage said.

On Friday, Gossage estimated between 20,000 and 25,000 people would show up on Sunday.

Social distancing

Social distancing markers are in place at the entrances and throughout the Texas Motor Speedway, including the restrooms.

Families and groups traveling together can sit together, but will be separated from other groups in the grandstands.

Mandatory masks

Fans will have to wear face masks or face coverings when within 6 feet of people who are not in their group.

No cash

For the first time ever, the venue is shifting exclusively to mobile ticketing and cash-free merchandise and concession sales.

No coolers

Coolers will not be allowed. Fans can bring food and unopened drinks in clear plastic bags no larger than 14"x14"x14".

This allows security guards to check what fans bring in without having to touch fans’ belongings. The food and drinks must fit inside the plastic bag. No glass containers are allowed.

Gossage said it’s important for fans to follow the guidelines for their own health and safety but also to keep the road back to normal on track.

“We have a great responsibility to all of sports to do this right because if we get it wrong, that’s going to cause problems for other sports trying to do the same thing,” Gossage said.

Click here to learn more about the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway.