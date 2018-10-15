Arlington -- It took defensive lineman David Irving all of one snap to show why the Cowboys have been so patient with his off-field issues.

Irving entered the game during the Jaguars second possession of the game. On a third-and-seven play, Irving beat the guard right off the snap, immediately blowing up the play. His disruptive force meant Blake Bortles had zero chance to convert.

The worst thing for a quarterback is immediate pressure right in his face, and that's Irving's specialty. The play a great example of how sudden Irving's impact can be. The fourth-year defensive lineman said he had one thought in mind.

"Get off the ball, just get off the ball and it took care of itself," he said. "It felt great. It kinda surprised me actually. It was good. I wish he wouldn't have thrown the ball away but it's all good."

Irving missed all of training camp, opting instead to attend a substance abuse rehab facility.

He was absent for the first four game's of the season due to a suspension for marijuana use. Then Irving missed the Cowboys week five game against Houston while he was dealing with a bitter custody battle for his 5-year old daughter.

Essentially, he had just three practice sessions to prepare the Jacksonville game, making his one QB hit, and two tackles, including one for a loss, that much more impressive.

"He looks like he’s 11-feet tall out there," said Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. "He was in the backfield and penetrating. It was great to see after he worked hard this week to get himself ready to go. He’s a big part of what we want to do up front."

Irving's fellow defensive linemates couldn't wait for him to return.

"Aw man, it's great," said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. "He takes a lot of pressure off all of us. Being able to see the big guy work tonight it was awesome."

And another good sign for a defense that added 3 sacks Sunday to the 5th best total in the league, and ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense.

