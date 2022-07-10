Keys to victory: What Cowboys must do to extend their winning streak in LA

The Dallas Cowboys can run their winning streak to four consecutive games but they will have to defeat the reigning Super Bowl champs in LA to do so in Week 5.

DALLAS — Week 5 has arrived for the Dallas Cowboys, and they’ll be on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The new season hasn’t been easy for the champs so far. The Rams are 2-2, but they still represent the biggest challenge for the Cowboys early in the 2022 campaign.

With a backup quarterback, on the road, against a high-quality defense, it’s a tough task for Dallas to come away with a win. Yet, with how the first four weeks of the season have gone, nothing should be surprising with Jerry Jones’ team these days.

There were avenues to earn three wins in a row with quarterback Cooper Rush and the Cowboys capitalized on those chances. The expectation is that Dallas won’t shy away from the favored Rams.

Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys being a 5.5-point underdog to the Rams: “I’ll just say this, we’re nobody’s underdog.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 6, 2022

Here are some of the keys to beating the Rams on the road in Week 5:

Protect the football

One of the more underrated ways that the Cowboys have been winning with Rush under center has been their ability to maintain possession of the football. The offense has turned the ball over just one time in their last three games, which has kept the team from putting themselves in a hole.

Rush did have a few too many close calls last week where he almost gave the ball away, but there haven’t been many moments where he’s made an egregiously bad decision. Those interceptions that were called back last week aren’t likely to happen again.

On the road, against a very good defense that features playmakers at all three levels, Rush and the offense need to make sure they don’t give the game away. Protect the ball and it will increase the likelihood of the Cowboys winning their fourth straight game.

Contain WR Cooper Kupp

Rush isn’t the only Cooper in this game, but the Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp is among the best in the game at his position. Kupp is coming off one of the best seasons ever at WR after winning the receiving triple crown, and he’s on pace to put up similar numbers this year.

The offense in Los Angeles goes through Kupp, who leads the NFL in targets and receptions this year. Kupp’s 42 receptions are 11 more than the closest player and he’s got seven more targets than the next receiver. The sixth-year WR is on pace to best both of last year’s totals in each category.

Cooper Kupp -



2021: 95% of snaps, 94% of routes, 32% of targets, 32% of air yards



2022: 99.6% of snaps, 98% of routes, 36% of targets, 44% of air yards — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 4, 2022

The most dangerous player on the Rams’ offense is Kupp and he needs to be contained. If he isn’t, the stud WR can take over the game.

Make life miserable for Matthew Stafford

The veteran quarterback’s first year with the Rams was a charmed one. He threw for 41 touchdowns and won a Super Bowl. This season hasn’t started nearly as nice. Through four games, Stafford has thrown just four touchdowns against six interceptions, and he hasn’t thrown for a score in the last two weeks.

Stafford’s also been getting sacked at one of the highest rates in the league, being taken down the second-most times through the first four weeks of the season. The offensive line for the Rams has been in flux and it’s led to Stafford getting sacked 16 times.

The Cowboys remain one of the best defensive teams in the NFL at pressuring the quarterback, which could make for an uncomfortable afternoon for Stafford in the pocket.

Be efficient in the run game

The Cowboys weren’t very good in the running game last week and it doesn’t get any easier against the Rams, who rank sixth in the league against the run, allowing 92.3 yards per game. Los Angeles’ defense boasts one of the best players in the league – defensive tackle Aaron Donald – whose dominant presence up the middle makes it difficult to succeed in running the ball.

Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, a team who runs the ball well, the Rams gave up a long scoring run, but little else on the ground.

The last thing the Cowboys want to do is be one dimensional on offense and be forced to move the ball through the air. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey leads one of the league's best secondaries and if the Cowboys’ offense needs to throw to win, it could be a long day at the LA office.

Dallas needs to have balance on offense, and they need to be efficient in the running game to keep the Rams from sitting on Rush’s throws. The running back duo of Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard need to find the space to gain positive yards, so the Cowboys aren’t relying on Rush to win with the passing game.