Prosper at Denton Guyer | WFAA to broadcast matchup of two state-ranked teams

The top matchup of state-ranked teams across Texas this week will be featured on Friday Night Football.

DENTON, Texas — Two of the hottest teams in the state to open the 2022 season will square off on Friday night, as 6th-ranked Denton Guyer hosts #17 Prosper.

You can watch the game live on the WFAA YouTube channel, or via WFAA+ on ROKU or AmazonFireTV.

Guyer comes in as a bonafide state championship hopeful, after having made it to the title game in 6A-Division II last season.

The Wildcast boast one of the best quarterbacks in Texas, in 5-star senior Jackson Arnold. Arnold has thrown for 10 touchdown passes already this season, in leading Guyer to a 3-0 start. The Oklahoma-commit threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021.

On the flip side, Prosper has authored two huge wins early in this season, to vault in the statewide 6A rankings. The Eagles knocked off state-ranked Euless Trinity in their opener, and then upset Top 10-ranked Rockwall last week.

Prosper is led by their own senior signal caller, in Harrison Rosar. Rosar threw for over 3,000 yards in 2021, and tossed 37 touchdowns, earning 1st Team All-District honors at the quarterback position.

Both teams also sport exceptional defenses.

Prosper held a high-powered Rockwall offense to just 11 points last week, and kept the Yellow Jackets stuck on three points for the vast majority of the game. Inside linebacker Ethan Higgins and defensive end Dylan Hinshaw lead the way for a unit that has allowed just 38 combined points in three games.

Meanwhile, Guyer's defense features an exceptional secondary led by the Bowen brothers. Peyton, a safety, and Eli, a cornerback, combine to lead the way for the Wildcats defensive backs. Senior Ryan Yaites is also a very gifted safety who has been a playmaker for the Wildcats early on this season.

This game marks the beginning of the 2022 district schedule for both teams, as they embark on a difficult schedule within District 5-6A.

In addition to these two teams, 9th-ranked Allen gives the district three teams ranked in the 6A Top 25.