WFAA to broadcast premier matchup of South Oak Cliff vs. Desoto on Saturday

Two of the brand-name programs in the state will square off in a juicy non-district clash that provides a first-rate 1-on-1 matchup

DESOTO, Texas — Two of the preeminent high school football programs in North Texas will square off on Saturday, in a high-quality non-district matchup. Defending 5A-Division II State Champion South Oak Cliff takes on a loaded Desoto team that is ranked 15th in the state in 6A.

You can watch this game live, on the WFAA YouTube channel, or on the brand-new WFAA+ app, which you can download on your television, via ROKU or AmazonFireTV.

The game kicks off at 5 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 4:50.

The Golden Bears, who opened the season ranked #1 in Class 5A-Div. II after their state title, have dropped to 8th in the rankings, due to a pair of tough early season losses against Duncanville and Lancaster, both state-ranked teams. Desoto was ranked 7th a week ago, but dropped to 15th in the polls after they lost to a juggernaut St. Frances program out of Baltimore, MD. So both teams are looking to bounce back off a loss.

There are phenomenal athletes all over the field in this game, but there is one matchup that supersedes the rest.

Johntay Cook, Desoto's spectacular senior wide receiver, is a 5-star tour de force of a pass-catching threat, with speed to burn, and athleticism that can leave you speechless. He's committed to Texas, after receiving 41 scholarship offers around the country. He's the #1 rated wide receiver in Texas.

He'll be head-to-head with South Oak Cliff's superstar cornerback Manny Muhammad. Muhammad is also committed to Texas, after being hit up for 43 scholarship offers. He is a lock-down corner who rarely sees passes come his way because he's so dangerous.

Desoto has a multitude of options in their passing game. But it's hard to imagine them not throwing the ball to Cook all game.

Watching these two go against one another will be pure gridiron theater.

Beyond that, there are ample storylines to unfold throughout the game. SOC's defense features 10 kids who are going to play Division I football. Nine of their 11 defensive starters, plus a backup defensive back. All ten of them with multiple Division I offers to play football.