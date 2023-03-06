WFAA's Joe Trahan to guest host the 10 a.m. to noon shift on The Ticket all week

Trahan is sitting in for Norm Hitzges alongside Donovan Lewis during the midday shift on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310-AM The Ticket (KTCK-AM) until Friday.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video at the top of this article originally aired on September 8, 2021, on Joe Trahan's first night as WFAA's sports lead.

Sports talk radio fans in North Texas heard a little something different on the airwaves this morning -- WFAA lead sports anchor Joe Trahan!

And they'll be hearing more of that flavor all week long, too.

Trahan is filling in for Texas Radio Hall of Famer Norm Hitzges in the 10 a.m. to noon shift on Sportsradio 96.7-FM/1310-AM The Ticket (KTCK-AM) this week, joining The Ticket mainstay Donovan Lewis as his guest host.

With the globetrotting Hitzges on vacation in New Zealand for much of March, Trahan has been tapped to serve as his temporary replacement from Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 10.

For the time being anyway, the show that's normally known as "The Norm & D Invasion" will for the next few days be called "The DoJeaux" -- a portmanteau of the two hosts' first names and, of course, a reference to the gyms in which karate is taught and practiced.

If we know Trahan at all -- and we like to think we do -- audiences can anticipate hearing a lot more of what they heard from Trahan on Monday throughout the rest of this week. Between healthy doses of the hearty laugh we all in the WFAA newsroom have come to know and love throughout the years, radio listeners can also expect to catch him cracking wise on everything from pop culture and family to the biggest sports news of the day.

Oh, and golf talk -- plenty of golf talk -- wherever he can fit in, too.