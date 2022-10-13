WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast pivotal matchup between Whitesboro and #10 Brock

The top two teams in District 4-3A Division I square off Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a game likely to decide a district champion. Our coverage starts at 7:20 p.m.

BROCK, Texas — Two of the top 3A teams in Texas square off on Friday night in a game likely to decide the District 4-3A Division I title, as 10th-ranked Brock hosts Whitesboro at 7:30 at Eagle Stadium.

You can watch the game live, on the WFAA YouTube channel or via our smart TV streaming app WFAA+. You can also watch right here on WFAA.com.

Coverage starts at 7:20 p.m.

The Brock Eagles advanced to the state title game a year ago, marking their third state final appearance in a seven-year span. One of the premier programs in the state, Brock perennially makes deep runs in the postseason.

This year, though, they are off to a 2-4 start. Granted, those four losses to open the season came against four state-ranked opponents, and three of the four were in higher classifications. The lone exception? Gunter, who is ranked #1 in 3A-Division II. So, suffice it to say: Brock has opened its season with a certifiable gauntlet.

They're battle-tested as a result. And it's good that they are, because Friday will be a battle, indeed.

Whitesboro played Brock twice last year -- once in district and then again in the playoffs. Both ended in lopsided Brock wins. This year, however, Whitesboro has taken another step forward behind a deep and talented senior class. In turn, the team is off to a terrific 6-0 start on the 2022 season, including impressive wins over Bells and Pottsboro.

Whitesboro returned seven offensive starters off of last year's regional final team, including star quarterback Mac Harper.

They also have in the fold this year senior running back Greyson Ledbetter, who missed most of last season and the first two games of 2022 with an injury. But Ledbetter has been back for four weeks now, and those four weeks have been remarkably impressive. He's rushed for two touchdowns in each game to go along with absurd rushing totals -- 201, 131, 247 and 267 rushing yards in the four games he's played.

Now Ledbetter and the Bearcats offensive line have to repeat their success against Brock's talented defensive front.

Brock, meanwhile, is led by its own cast of seniors.

Quarterback Tyler Moody is one of the top players in North Texas. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 45 touchdowns last year in leading Brock to the title game. Already this year, he has over 800 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Meanwhile, fullback/linebacker Zach Brewster is a force on both sides of the ball and was named preseason All-State by Dave Campbell's Texas Football after a junior season that saw him amass 123 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five sacks and six interceptions. This year, he again is among the team leaders in several statistical categories, both on offense and defense.

This game has potential to be very close, right to the very end. Both teams have played high-end teams already throughout this season, and the results of those games suggest that these two teams are separated by very few points.