WFAA announces 2021 Friday Night Football Schedule

Eight regular season games to be broadcast on WFAA’s YouTube channel, featuring state-ranked teams from all around North Texas

DALLAS — Seven matchups of state-ranked teams, and two of the top rivalries in North Texas spotlight the 2021 broadcast schedule for WFAA’s Friday Night Football, set to begin on Friday, September 17th.

2021 will mark the fourth year of Friday Night Football, WFAA’s streaming broadcast of local high school football games. The broadcasts air on the WFAA YouTube channel.

Two different #1 ranked teams will appear on Friday Night Football this fall. The #1 team in 4A-Division I, the defending state champion Argyle Eagles will visit 3rd-ranked Melissa on October 1st. And in the final broadcast of the regular season, defending 5A-Division I state champion Denton Ryan will hit the road to face another top-10 team, in 9th-ranked Frisco Lone Star.

WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie and former TCU and LSU wide receiver John Diarse will handle the call of the game, with Leslie on play-by-play, and Diarse handling color commentary.

Three perennial 6A state powers will play their round robin on Friday Night Football, as #5 Duncanville, #13 Cedar Hill, and #15 Desoto will likely decide a district championship between the three of them, on September 17th, October 15th, and October 22nd.

Desoto vs. Cedar Hill has become a Friday Night Football staple, as this marks the fourth consecutive season the rivals have been spotlighted on WFAA. ‘The Battle of Beltline’ is arguably the greatest and most contentious rivalry in North Texas high school football. Cedar Hill holds a 9-8 edge in the matchup since 2004, thanks to a three-game win streak in the series. Desoto holds the all-time series lead, 19-16.

Former SMU and Arkansas head coach Chad Morris will make his Friday Night Football debut on October 29th, as the first-year head coach at Allen leads his team on the road to face Prosper.

On October 8th, Colleyville Heritage will visit Red Oak in a matchup likely to determine the district champion in 4-5A Division. Both teams made impressive runs in the 5A-Division I playoffs in 2020.

And on September 24th, the Mound Showdown will make it’s Friday Night Football debut, as Flower Mound Marcus hosts Flower Mound. The Marcus Marauders hold a 12-9 edge all-time in the rivalry matchup.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Sep. 17th – #5 Duncanville at #15 Desoto

Sept. 24th – Flower Mound at #37 Flower Mound Marcus

Oct. 1st – #1 Argyle at #3 Melissa

Oct. 8th – #8 Colleyville Heritage at #12 Red Oak

Oct. 15th – #13 Cedar Hill at #15 Desoto

Oct. 22nd – #13 Cedar Hill at #5 Duncanville

Oct. 29th – #10 Allen at #26 Prosper

Nov. 5th – #1 Denton Ryan at #9 Frisco Lone Star

