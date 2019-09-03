AUSTIN, Texas — Legendary University of Texas quarterback Vince Young has been fired from his part-time role, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Young, who led Texas to the BCS National Championship in 2005, worked for the university as a development officer.

According to Vertuno's report, Young was fired for poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors.

Young was arrested for drunk driving on February 4th, 2019.