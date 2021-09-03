Two TCU guards named to All-Big 12

Mike Miles became the first TCU player to earn a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and the first since Jaylen Fisher to earn All-Big 12 honors as a freshman.

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU guards Mike Miles and RJ Nembhard were named All-Big 12 Conference by the Big 12 coaches on Monday.

Nembhard was on the third team, while Miles was recognized as an honorable mention. Miles, a freshman from Lancaster, Texas, also earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Nembhard averaged 15.9 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the Big 12. He also ranks seventh in the conference with 4.0 assists per game.

Nembhard scored 10 or more points in 21 of 24 games played, including a streak of 20 consecutive games.

The Keller, Texas native scored 20 or more points seven times, including a season-high 25 points against Providence.

Joining Nembhard on the All-Big 12 Third Team were Rasir Bolton (ISU), Matt Coleman III (UT), Courtney Ramey (UT), Terrence Shannon Jr. (TT) and MaCio Teague (BU).

Miles became the first TCU player to earn a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and the first since Jaylen Fisher to earn All-Big 12 honors as a freshman.

Miles ranks 13th in the Big 12 in scoring with 13.8 points per game. Among freshmen, his scoring average ranks 16th in the nation and second in the conference.

Miles has scored in double-figures in 18 of 24 games played and has been TCU’s best free-throw shooter at 83.3 percent, which ranks seventh in the Big 12. He had a season-high 28 points against No. 12 Missouri.